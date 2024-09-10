Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 78,748 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3,517.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $219.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.74. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

