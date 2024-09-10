Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,136 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.06. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $318.20.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

