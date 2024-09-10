Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 594.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

CVX stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

