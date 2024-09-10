Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,770,594 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 526.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770,594 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 8.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HUYA Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of HUYA opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.59.
HUYA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
HUYA Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
