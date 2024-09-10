Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 296,842 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 991,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,842 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 0.6 %

GOGL opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

