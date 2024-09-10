Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 76,957 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Central Pacific Financial worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $724.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

