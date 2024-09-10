Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Plains GP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 61.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Plains GP by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

