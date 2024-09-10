Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

