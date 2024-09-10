Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $16,153,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

