Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 559.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,232 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Primo Water worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

