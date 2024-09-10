Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 451.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,468 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

