Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $13.79 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

FICO stock opened at $1,776.49 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,818.02. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,655.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,419.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,852 shares of company stock worth $44,969,481. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

