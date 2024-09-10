Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,583 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 120.0% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $366.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.44 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

