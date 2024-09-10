Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.68 Million Stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Weibo worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Weibo stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

