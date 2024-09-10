Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 203,990 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

