Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,876 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Etsy worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

