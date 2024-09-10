Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 437,122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in InMode by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INMD. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

