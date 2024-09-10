Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 192.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,651 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $670,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $715.42 million and a PE ratio of 84.40. Aris Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

