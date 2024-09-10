Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 372.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

