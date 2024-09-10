Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 234,902 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1,064.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

