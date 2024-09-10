Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,168 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 87,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 43,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

