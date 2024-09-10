Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,847 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 489,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,498,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $576.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $578.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

