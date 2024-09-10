Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $11,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 218.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,525. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

