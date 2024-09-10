Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,625 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 56,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.