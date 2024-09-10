Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3,529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 158,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,289 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,622 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Shares of LPX opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

