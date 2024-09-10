Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 200,520 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,280,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.