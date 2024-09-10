Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Buys A$1,764,968.82 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli bought 795,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,764,968.82 ($1,176,645.88).

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Accent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

