Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.00 and last traded at $143.00. Approximately 1,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

Airbus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

