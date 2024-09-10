Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

