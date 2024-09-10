Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $507.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 102.63% and a negative net margin of 290.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,948,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Hammond sold 10,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $53,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,657.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $286,013. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Alector by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

