Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36).

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AP

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.