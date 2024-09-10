Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.36).
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.
