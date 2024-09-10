Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Nexstar Media Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $228,610.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $228,610.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,911 shares of company stock worth $2,939,762. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.