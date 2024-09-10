Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 278 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

