Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 176,398 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,602,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.51. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

