Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,216 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

