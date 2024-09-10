Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,492,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 166,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 226,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 53,416 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

