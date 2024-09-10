Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) by 2,329.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Weyco Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $302.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

In related news, VP Katherine Destinon sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,338 shares of company stock worth $106,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Profile

(Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.