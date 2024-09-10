Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $32,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE stock opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

