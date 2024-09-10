Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $54,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.49). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

