Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.