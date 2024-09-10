Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,366 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LICY. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

NYSE:LICY opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 878.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%.

(Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.