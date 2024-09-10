Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731,983 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its stake in Bilibili by 761.2% in the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 429,760 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $3,918,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $3,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILI. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

View Our Latest Report on Bilibili

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.