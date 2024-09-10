Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $31,000 in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in C&F Financial by 69.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In related news, Director Charles Elis Olsson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $28,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.37.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.15 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.16%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

