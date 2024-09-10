Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $45,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,079,000 after acquiring an additional 160,632 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 172,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $7,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $339.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

