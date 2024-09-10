Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,380 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DV opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.