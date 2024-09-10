Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $246.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.