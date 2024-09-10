Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in biote by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in biote by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in biote by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTMD opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. biote Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $335.08 million, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that biote Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Charles Peterson sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $86,116.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,856.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

