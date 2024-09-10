Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 15,929 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 4,512.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,606,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 519,897 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

