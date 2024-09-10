Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,048 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 2,730.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Harrow during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Harrow by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Harrow by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Harrow by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Harrow Trading Up 3.5 %

HROW opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Harrow, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.