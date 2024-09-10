Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 667,329 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.15.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

In other news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $122,684.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $122,684.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $493,410. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rackspace Technology

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.